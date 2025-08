Number of new cars registered in Romania down 16% y/y in January-July

Number of new cars registered in Romania down 16% y/y in January-July. The number of new cars registered in Romania dropped by 16.4% y/y to 80,718 in January-July despite a 25.3% y/y rise to 16,362 units in July, according to data published by the Romanian Car Manufacturing Association ACAROM. The lack of state grants for new car purchase, promised by the Ministry (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]