Elba Timisoara 2024 Turnover Up 2.3% YoY To Over RON309M. Timisoara-based lighting fixture and system manufacture Elba, a supplier of automotive lights for such groups as Dacia-Renault and Skoda, ended 2024 with a turnover of over RON309 million (EUR62.1 million), up 2.3% from RON301.9 million (EUR61 million) reported in 2023, as per calculations by (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]