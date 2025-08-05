 
Romaniapress.com

August 5, 2025

Civic association in Romania seeks public referendum on full-contributory public pensions
Aug 5, 2025

Civic association in Romania seeks public referendum on full-contributory public pensions.

The Declic Community has submitted a petition signed by roughly 90,000 Romanians to the Presidential Administration, calling on president Nicu?or Dan to initiate a national referendum on the reform of special pensions. The civic group is demanding that all pensions follow the contributory (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's first post-communist president Ion Iliescu dies at 95 Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first president after the fall of communism in December 1989 and one of the country’s most influential and controversial political figures, died on Tuesday, August 5, at the age of 95. His death was announced by the government, which expressed condolences to his family and (…)

Google face un nou pas c?tre inteligen?a artificial? general? cu modelul Genie 3 Mediafax Google DeepMind a prezentat modelul Genie 3, un nou sistem AI capabil s? simuleze medii realiste, deschizând drumul c?tre instruirea robo?ilor ?i vehiculelor autonome ?i apropiindu-se astfel de obiectivul inteligen?ei artificiale generale (AGI). Articolul Google face un nou pas c?tre (…)

Ion Iliescu a murit. Fostul pre?edinte avea 95 de ani Mediafax Fostul pre?edinte Ion Iliescu a murit la vârsta de 95 de ani. Fostul pre?edinte al României s-a stins din via?? dup? ce organele i-au cedat, au declarat pentru MEDIAFAX surse oficiale. Fostul pre?edinte era internat de aproape dou? luni la Spitalul „Agrippa Ionescu” din Capital?. (…)

Paralizat de canicul?, Iranul i?i inchide institu?iile Mediafax Iran închide birourile guvernamentale ?i b?ncile din cauz? c?ldurii extreme, care dep??e?te 50°C în sudul ??rii. Re?eaua electric? învechit? este suprasolicitat?, iar popula?ia protesteaz?. Articolul Paralizat de canicul?, Iranul î?i închide institu?iile apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Ministerul Culturii schimb? legisla?ia patrimoniului cultural dup? ce Curtea de Conturi a semnalat disfunc?ionalit??i majore Mediafax Ministerul Culturii anun?? c? schimbarea legisla?iei privind patrimoniul cultural na?ional este „o prioritate strategic?”, dup? ce Curtea de Conturi a semnalat disfunc?ionalit??i majore în gestionarea domeniului. Articolul Ministerul Culturii schimb? legisla?ia patrimoniului cultural (…)

Rogobete anun?? c? urmeaz? s? fie semnat un acord de colaborare cu Ministerul S?n?t??ii din Emiratele Arabe Unite Mediafax Ministrul S?n?t??ii, Alexandru Rogobete, a anun?at mar?i c? urmeaz? s? fie semnat, în luna septembrie, un acord de cooperare cu Ministerul S?n?t??ii ?i Preven?iei din Emiratele Arabe Unite, acord ce vizeaz? schimburi de expertiz?, bune practici ?i dezvoltarea de proiecte comune. (…)

SUA ar putea impune o supratax? pentru produsele farmaceutice in valoare de 250% Mediafax SUA ar putea impune o supratax? pentru produsele farmaceutice importate de americani în valoare de 250%. Anun?ul a fost f?cut de pre?edintele Donald Trump. Articolul SUA ar putea impune o supratax? pentru produsele farmaceutice în valoare de 250% apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

 


