The 6 GW of approved new solar and wind power units may double Romania's green power share to 40%



The 6 GW of approved new solar and wind power units may double Romania's green power share to 40%.

Besides 5.5 GW of installed solar and wind power units already in use, Romania's market regulator ANRE has approved the construction of new units with a combined capacity of nearly 6 GW, which could double the contribution of the green energy (hydro not included) from 20% currently to 40%, (…)