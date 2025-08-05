OMV Petrom allowed to use crude oil and diesel reserve after refusing contaminated Azeri oil

OMV Petrom allowed to use crude oil and diesel reserve after refusing contaminated Azeri oil. Romania’s Ministry of Energy informed on Monday, August 4, that it has authorised OMV Petrom to temporarily use 80,000 tonnes of crude oil and 30,000 tonnes of diesel out of its reserves to offset the effects of refusing two ships carrying a total of 180,000 tonnes of contaminated Azeri crude (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]