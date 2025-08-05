Romania’s industrial inflation turns negative in June dragged by energy prices
Aug 5, 2025
Industrial price inflation in Romania turned negative -0.3% y/y in June, dragged down by the prices of energy that have constantly dropped from February to reach a negative -7.5% y/y annual contraction in June, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The industrial prices were (…)
