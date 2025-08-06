Romanian teachers’ unions reportedly press education minister to reverse July reforms

Romanian teachers’ unions reportedly press education minister to reverse July reforms. Romania’s teachers’ unions announced on August 5 that education minister Daniel David has pledged to ask prime minister Ilie Bolojan to drop some of the most contested measures from the government’s first package of reforms, Hotnews.ro reported. The unions said the minister made the commitment (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]