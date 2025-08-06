UniCredit Romania expects country's public deficit above 8% of GDP this year

UniCredit Romania expects country's public deficit above 8% of GDP this year. Although the Romanian government is preparing two additional extensive reform packages, targeting mainly the spending cuts and a higher efficiency in the public administration, the 7% of GDP target for this year will not be met, with a level above 8% of GDP more likely, according to a research (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]