Romanian deputy PM says magistrates’ pensions must be included in next reform package

Romanian deputy PM says magistrates’ pensions must be included in next reform package. Deputy prime minister Tanczos Barna stated on August 4 that Romania’s second package of deficit-reduction measures cannot move forward without addressing magistrates’ pensions, Economedia.ro reported. He warned that failure to reform the system would jeopardise commitments under the National (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]