Romanian PM talks imminent local administration reforms package with municipalities
Aug 6, 2025
The local taxes, other than the property tax, will increase by 70% and the overall payroll will decrease by 20% by a combination of lower employment and lower individual incomes to be decided at local level, prime minister Ilie Bolojan told representatives of the Association of Municipalities (…)
