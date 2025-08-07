 
August 7, 2025

Russian Embassy only foreign mission to send condolences for death of former Romanian president Ion Iliescu
The Embassy of the Russian Federation was the sole foreign mission to send a message of condolences following the death of Romania’s former president Ion Iliescu, notes Iulian Anghel in a column in Ziarul Financiar. The message came 24 hours after the Romanian authorities officially announced (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Trump condi?ioneaz? intalnirea cu Putin. F?r? Zelenski, nu se discut?! Mediafax Eforturile de organizare a unui summit Trump Putin Zelenski sunt în impas, dup? ce liderul de la Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, a refuzat o întrevedere cu pre?edintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski. Articolul Trump condi?ioneaz? întâlnirea cu Putin. F?r? Zelenski, nu se discut?! apare prima (…)

Conference League: Universitatea Craiova o invinge pe Spartak Trnava ?i este favorit? la calificare Mediafax Universitatea Craiova ?i-a continuat parcursul european din acest sezon cu o victorie. Echipa din Craiova s-a impus joi seara, pe teren propriu în fa?a forma?iei Spartak Trnava. A fost prima man?? a celui de-al treilea tur preliminar din UEFA Conference League. Articolul Conference (…)

Europa League: FCSB intoarce rezultatul in partida cu campioana din Kosovo Mediafax FCSB a întors rezultatul în meciul disputat pe teren propriu cu Drita, campioana din Kosovo. A fost prima man?? a celui de-al treilea tur preliminar din Europa League. Articolul Europa League: FCSB întoarce rezultatul în partida cu campioana din Kosovo apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

HOROSCOP 8 august 2025. Leii primesc propuneri interesante, Balan?ele trebuie s? fie sincere ?i ferme, iar S?get?torii au parte de libertate Mediafax Capricornii trebuie s? petreac? mai mult timp cu persoana iubit?, iar Pe?tii au nevoie „s? revin? cu picioarele pe p?mânt”. Iat? ce prezic astrele vineri, pentru fiecare zodie! Articolul HOROSCOP 8 august 2025. Leii primesc propuneri interesante, Balan?ele trebuie s? fie sincere ?i (…)

OpenAI lanseaz? cel mai avansat model de inteligen?? artificial? de pan? acum, GPT-5 Mediafax OpenAI a lansat oficial GPT-5, noul s?u model de inteligen?? artificial? generativ?, joi, 7 august 2025. Articolul OpenAI lanseaz? cel mai avansat model de inteligen?? artificial? de pân? acum, GPT-5 apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Nivelul unui rau a fost ridicat pentru a permite excursia cu caiacul a lui JD Vance, de ziua sa Mediafax Nivelul unui râu din Ohio a fost ridicat pentru a permite excursia cu caiacul a vicepre?edintelui SUA, JD Vance, de ziua sa. Pentru a m?ri debitul râului, a fost folosit? ap? dintr-un lac. Opera?iunea a fost criticat? deoarece administra?ia Trump încearc? s? reduc? cheltuielile (…)

Plata pensiilor private Pilon II: Ce prevede noul proiect de lege lansat de Guvernul Bolojan Mediafax Guvernul Ilie Bolojan a lansat proiectul de lege care reglementeaz? plata pensiilor private Pilon II ?i III, la 17 ani de la înfiin?area sistemului. Noua legisla?ie aduce schimb?ri majore în modul în care românii î?i vor putea încasa economiile acumulate pentru pensie. Articolul Plata (…)

 


