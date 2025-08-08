EBRD considers EUR 68 mln loan to three solar power plants developed by Israeli Nofar in southern Romania

EBRD considers EUR 68 mln loan to three solar power plants developed by Israeli Nofar in southern Romania. Nofar of Israel, which already operates the largest photovoltaic park in Romania, may receive a loan of EUR 68 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for three large photovoltaic parks that it is developing in the south of the country. The EBRD’s project is in (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]