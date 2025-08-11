Romanian Social Democratic Party faces leadership challenge as Titus Corl??ean announces candidacy

Romanian Social Democratic Party faces leadership challenge as Titus Corl??ean announces candidacy. Interim president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Sorin Grindeanu will face an internal leadership contest after senator Titus Corl??ean declared on August 8 that he will run for the party’s top position, Antena 3 reported, quoted by G4Media.ro. Corl??ean said the PSD “needs credibility” (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]