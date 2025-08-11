 
Romania's Social Democrats summon leading body to reassess ruling coalition membership
Romania's Social Democrats summon leading body to reassess ruling coalition membership.

The interim president of the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, has summoned the party's leading body on August 11 to analyse the "situation created in the governing coalition" after the reformist party USR opposed the decree of a national day of mourning for former (…)

