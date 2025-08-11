Czech Republic's Agrofert gets permit to take over 7,000-ha farm in Romania

Czech Republic's Agrofert gets permit to take over 7,000-ha farm in Romania. The Czech agri-food group Agrofert, controlled by former prime minister Andrej Babis, took over, through the East Grain company in Cluj, the MarAgro farm in Timi?, the transaction being approved by the Competition Council. MarAgro SRL cultivates a total area of 7,000 hectares, mainly cereals, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]