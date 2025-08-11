Romanian president Nicu?or Dan makes private trip to Moldova, attends festival with Maia Sandu

Romanian president Nicu?or Dan makes private trip to Moldova, attends festival with Maia Sandu. Romanian president Nicu?or Dan made a private visit to the Republic of Moldova this past weekend, where he joined Moldovan leader Maia Sandu at the Wolves Festival/Festivalul Lupilor in the Orheiul Vechi Nature Reserve. Photos posted on social media showed the two heads of state mingling with (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]