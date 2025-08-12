Apparel Manufacturer Pandora Prod Expects 16.7% Growth In Revenue To RON255M In 2025

Apparel Manufacturer Pandora Prod Expects 16.7% Growth In Revenue To RON255M In 2025. Apparel manufacturer Pandora Prod in Focsani, one of the largest players on the local market, has budgeted RON255 million revenue for 2025, an increase of 16.7% compared with 2024. However, the revenue is below that of 2023, which was the best year so far for the Vrancea County-based company, (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]