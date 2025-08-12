Artist Amalia Verzea to showcase first stained glass exhibition in Bucharest

Artist Amalia Verzea to showcase first stained glass exhibition in Bucharest. Artist Amalia Verzea will hold her first solo stained glass exhibition in Romania at ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni in Bucharest. Titled "Arta vitraliului la 360°", the show runs from August 21 to September 21 and will present more than three decades of the artist’s work, created in studios in both (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]