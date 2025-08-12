 
Romaniapress.com

August 12, 2025

Romanian foreign minister backs US-led peace efforts, stresses ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’
Aug 12, 2025

Romanian foreign minister backs US-led peace efforts, stresses ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’.

Romania’s foreign minister Oana ?oiu reaffirmed Bucharest’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty during a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, August 11, following her recent visit to Kyiv. In a post on social media, she said Ukraine’s leaders and people remain committed to peace, a goal (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

JTI's global IT hub in Romania expands The global IT hub established by JTI in Romania has expanded from 140 employees at the beginning of the year to 170 currently, and is set to exceed 200 by the end of 2025. Located in Bucharest, the hub is one of JTI's six technology centers worldwide. The experts in Bucharest provide Digital (…)

EVA VR promises immersive esports experience to thrill-seekers in Bucharest French-born virtual reality esports center EVA VR has recently opened its Bucharest location, promising a realistic and immersive combat esports experience suitable for corporate team-building events, birthday parties, and various other events. Inaugurated on June 7, the new location is part of (…)

Romanian investment group ROCA acquires 20% stake in energy group Adrem Investment group ROCA acquired a 20% minority stake in the Adrem energy group, following approval from the Romanian Competition Council. Announced on Tuesday, August 12, the transaction will support Adrem’s strategic development and scaling plans. The investments will be primarily directed (…)

Israel a bombardat din nou Gaza. La Cairo se caut? solu?ii pentru un armisti?iu Mediafax Israel a bombardat din nou ora?ul Gaza, ucigând cel pu?in 11 persoane. Liderul Hamas se îndreapt? spre Cairo pentru reluarea negocierilor de încetare a focului. Articolul Israel a bombardat din nou Gaza. La Cairo se caut? solu?ii pentru un armisti?iu apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

For?ele ruse lanseaz? un atac brusc in estul Ucrainei Mediafax For?ele ruse au lansat o ofensiv? brusc? în estul Ucrainei, în apropierea ora?ului minier Dobropillia, într-o mi?care care ar putea avea scopul de a cre?te presiunea asupra Ucrainei pentru a ceda teritoriu, potrivit Reuters. Articolul For?ele ruse lanseaz? un atac brusc în estul (…)

Romanian students spend nearly twice as much time on homework as Nordic peers, experts warn of impact on learning Romanian students spend an average of 13 hours a week on homework, almost twice as much as their peers in Nordic countries, according to data from the OECD’s PISA 2022 study, quoted by ParentED. Finland ranks at the bottom in Europe with just six hours per week, while countries such as (…)

Romanian police catch three foreign citizens who allegedly stole jewelry during Untold Festival Three foreign citizens suspected of stealing jewelry and other goods during the Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca were caught by Romanian police officers at the airport. The three, two men and one woman, all between the ages of 30 and 46, were detained while attempting to fly to Barcelona. Police (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |