Romanian foreign minister backs US-led peace efforts, stresses ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’
Aug 12, 2025
Romania’s foreign minister Oana ?oiu reaffirmed Bucharest’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty during a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, August 11, following her recent visit to Kyiv. In a post on social media, she said Ukraine’s leaders and people remain committed to peace, a goal (…)
