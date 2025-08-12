Uncapped electricity prices rise 61% in Romania, pulling inflation upwards in July

Uncapped electricity prices rise 61% in Romania, pulling inflation upwards in July. Inflation jumped by 2.7% in a single month in Romania in July, compared to June 2025, to an annual rate of 7.8%. Although food prices did not increase significantly, the removal of the electricity price cap on July 1 led to an average 61% increase in electricity bills, according to a report from (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]