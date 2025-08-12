Romania's Social Democrats to boycott ruling coalition unless key demands are met

Romania's Social Democrats to boycott ruling coalition unless key demands are met. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) expressed several conditions to be met by the ruling coalition before it attends the coalition meetings, interim president Sorin Grindeanu announced on August 11 after a meeting of the party's leadership, Digi24 reported. The meeting, aimed at deciding the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]