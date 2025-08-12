Cyprus-based Olvia Investments eyes liquid products terminal in Constan?a port

Cyprus-based Olvia Investments eyes liquid products terminal in Constan?a port. Olvia Investments, a Cyprus-registered real estate investment company within the Island Oil Holdings group, is seeking to acquire Green Port Operator, a port logistics firm in Constan?a, with plans to build a liquid products terminal in the Black Sea port, News.ro reported. The Romanian (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]