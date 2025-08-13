Over 200,000 tourists expected on Romanian seaside for St. Mary’s mini-break - busiest weekend of the season

Over 200,000 tourists expected on Romanian seaside for St. Mary’s mini-break - busiest weekend of the season. Over 200,000 tourists are expected to travel to the Romanian coast during the St. Mary’s mini-holiday this weekend, marking what is anticipated to be the most crowded period of the summer. According to Litoralulromanesc.ro, occupancy in seaside accommodations will exceed 95%, with many hotels (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]