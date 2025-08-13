Romanian president reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with Zelensky, to visit Kyiv this autumn

Romanian president reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with Zelensky, to visit Kyiv this autumn. Romanian president Nicu?or Dan spoke by phone on August 12 with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing Romania’s support for US president Donald Trump’s efforts to find a solution to the war in Ukraine, provided that “peace is reached with Ukraine at the negotiation table.” Dan (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]