Premierul Poloniei: Rusia nu trebuie s? aib? dreptul de a stabili grani?ele vecinilor s?i
Aug 13, 2025
Mediafax „Rusia nu trebuie s? aib? dreptul de a stabili grani?ele vecinilor s?i”, declar? miercuri prim-ministrul Poloniei, Donald Tusk, dup? ce a participat la discu?iile telefonice anterioare cu liderii europeni. Articolul Premierul Poloniei: Rusia nu trebuie s? aib? dreptul de a stabili (…)
