Statistics Office: Romania Average Net Salary Climbs 7% YOY in June 2025

The average net salary in Romania reached RON5,539 in June 2025, up 0.6% from the previous month and 7% from June 2024, in line with statistics board (INS) data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]