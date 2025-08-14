Grain Trader COFCO Sees Turnover Plunge 70% To RON1.9B in 2024 YOY

COFCO International Romania, a Chinese-owned company, reached RON1.9 billion turnover in 2024, 3.5 times lower than in 2023, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]