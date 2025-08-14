|
Grain Trader COFCO Sees Turnover Plunge 70% To RON1.9B in 2024 YOY
Aug 14, 2025
Grain Trader COFCO Sees Turnover Plunge 70% To RON1.9B in 2024 YOY.
COFCO International Romania, a Chinese-owned company, reached RON1.9 billion turnover in 2024, 3.5 times lower than in 2023, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
