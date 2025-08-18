Foreign minister says Romanian president Nicu?or Dan likely to visit US in early 2026

Foreign minister says Romanian president Nicu?or Dan likely to visit US in early 2026. Romania's foreign minister Oana ?oiu said on Sunday, August 17, that president Nicu?or Dan is expected to visit the United States and meet with president Donald Trump in the first quarter of 2026. Speaking on TVR Info, ?oiu said preparations for the visit are already underway, with her upcoming (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]