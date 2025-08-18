Romania’s FinMin publishes its chapter of the second package of fiscal measures

Romania’s FinMin publishes its chapter of the second package of fiscal measures. Romania’s Finance Ministry on August 14 published the measures to be included, besides the measures targeting the local administration and the state-owned enterprises, and possibly the special pension law, in the second package of reforms aimed at budgetary consolidation. The Ministry of (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]