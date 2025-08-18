Romania’s CA deficit narrows by 39% y/y in June, gap in rolling 12 months drops to 8.9% of GDP

Romania’s CA deficit narrows by 39% y/y in June, gap in rolling 12 months drops to 8.9% of GDP. The current account (CA) deficit contracted by 39% y/y to EUR 1.9 billion in June, driven by a 7.9% smaller deficit in the trade in goods (EUR 2.5 billion), according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The CA gap in rolling 12 months decreased to EUR 31.8 billion in June (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]