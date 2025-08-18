Romania's industry grows for third consecutive quarter, by 1.8% q/q in Q2

Romania's industrial production volume index, adjusted for seasonality and workdays, increased by +1.8% q/q in Q2, marking the third consecutive growth of positive dynamics according to data published by the statistics office on August 14. Compared to the same period last year, the output was (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]