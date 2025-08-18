 
Courier Utility Vehicle Drives Production Increase Of Ford Otosan Craiova By 6.5% In July
Aug 18, 2025

Courier Utility Vehicle Drives Production Increase Of Ford Otosan Craiova By 6.5% In July.

Ford Otosan plant in Craiova has consolidated its position as a strategic hub for Ford in Europe, with a production of 27,170 vehicles in July 2025, 6.5% higher than in the year-ago period and the best monthly performance in the last nine months. October 2024 remains the best month of the plant (…)

