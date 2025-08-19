Romanian retailer Annabella marks major expansion with 87 stores taken over from Mega Image

Romanian retailer Annabella marks major expansion with 87 stores taken over from Mega Image. Romanian retail chain Annabella, developed by local entrepreneurs, took over 82 Profi stores and 5 Mega Image stores in a deal aimed at facilitating the expansion of the Mega Image retail chain that took over Profi from MidEuropa Partners for EUR 1.3 billion, Profit.ro announced. The 87 stores (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]