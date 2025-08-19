 
Romaniapress.com

August 19, 2025

Romanian retailer Annabella marks major expansion with 87 stores taken over from Mega Image
Aug 19, 2025

Romanian retailer Annabella marks major expansion with 87 stores taken over from Mega Image.

Romanian retail chain Annabella, developed by local entrepreneurs, took over 82 Profi stores and 5 Mega Image stores in a deal aimed at facilitating the expansion of the Mega Image retail chain that took over Profi from MidEuropa Partners for EUR 1.3 billion, Profit.ro announced. The 87 stores (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

DNA: 14 din 36 de mini?tri au condamn?ri definitive in istoria Direc?iei Mediafax DNA: Din 36 de dosare cu mini?tri, 14 au condamn?ri definitive. Procurorii au urm?rit dovezi solide în cazurile de top-level. Articolul DNA: 14 din 36 de mini?tri au condamn?ri definitive în istoria Direc?iei apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Tulcea: Mesaj Ro-Alert cu privire la posibilitatea c?derii unor obiecte din aer Mediafax IGSU a emis în noaptea de mar?i spre miercuri un mesaj Ro-Alert care avertizeaz? locuitorii din nordul jude?ului Tulcea cu privire la posibilitatea c?derii unor obiecte din spa?iul aerian. Articolul Tulcea: Mesaj Ro-Alert cu privire la posibilitatea c?derii unor obiecte din aer apare (…)

Zelenski: Europa nu a fost niciodat? atat de unit? Mediafax Pre?edintele Volodimir Zelenski a adoptat un ton mult mai optimist într-o declara?ie publicat? mar?i pe re?elele de socializare, scrie Sky News. Articolul Zelenski: Europa nu a fost niciodat? atât de unit? apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Perechea R?ducanu-Alcaraz, eliminat? in proba de dublu mixt de la US Open Mediafax Perechea Emma R?ducanu-Carlos Alcaraz a pierdut mar?i seara primul meci din proba de dublu mixt a turneului US Open în fa?a perechii Jessica Pegula-Jack Draper. Articolul Perechea R?ducanu-Alcaraz, eliminat? în proba de dublu mixt de la US Open apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Din?i fosiliza?i descoperi?i in Etiopia ar putea apar?ine unei specii necunoscute de hominieni Mediafax Din?i fosiliza?i din Etiopia arat? c? cel pu?in patru hominieni coexistau acum 2,6–3 milioane de ani, rescriind povestea evolu?iei umane. Articolul Din?i fosiliza?i descoperi?i în Etiopia ar putea apar?ine unei specii necunoscute de hominieni apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Statele Unite trimit trei distrug?toare in largul Venezuelei pentru a combate cartelurile de droguri Mediafax Administra?ia Trump a ordonat desf??urarea a trei distrug?toare americane în apropierea coastelor Venezuelei, ca parte a efortului de a intensifica lupta împotriva cartelurilor latino-americane, ac?iune ce a atras critici dure din partea guvernului de la Caracas. Articolul Statele (…)

Liderii europeni vor s? trimit? trupe de men?inere a p?cii in Ucraina, cu sprijinul SUA. Fran?a ?i Marea Britanie conduc ini?iativa Mediafax Liderii europeni accelereaz? conturarea unui pachet de garan?ii de securitate pentru Ucraina, mizând pe sprijinul lui Donald Trump pentru un plan ce ar include desf??urarea de trupe europene în cadrul unui poten?ial acord de pace. Articolul Liderii europeni vor s? trimit? trupe de (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |