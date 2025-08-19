Romania’s government reportedly bans sale of E.ON’s local utility subsidiary to Hungarian MVM

Romania’s government reportedly bans sale of E.ON’s local utility subsidiary to Hungarian MVM. The Foreign Direct Investment Review Commission (CEISD), a body supervised by the Romanian government in charge of screening significant foreign investments for security impact, has not cleared the sale of E.ON’s electricity and gas supply subsidiary to Hungarian state-owned energy company MVM, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]