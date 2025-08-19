Developer Impact Invests EUR17M In Expansion Of Boreal Plus Residential Project In Constanta

Developer Impact Invests EUR17M In Expansion Of Boreal Plus Residential Project In Constanta. IMPACT Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) is starting a new phase of development of the residential project Boreal Plus in northern Constanta, an investment estimated at EUR17 million that includes 134 apartments distributed across two buildings of 8 and 11 floors. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]