Developer Impact Invests EUR17M In Expansion Of Boreal Plus Residential Project In Constanta
Aug 19, 2025
IMPACT Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) is starting a new phase of development of the residential project Boreal Plus in northern Constanta, an investment estimated at EUR17 million that includes 134 apartments distributed across two buildings of 8 and 11 floors.
