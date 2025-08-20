Interim mayor announces major urban regeneration plan for Bucharest's main railway station

Interim mayor announces major urban regeneration plan for Bucharest's main railway station. Bucharest's interim mayor, Stelian Bujduveanu, announced on Tuesday, August 19, the launch of a large-scale urban regeneration project around Gara de Nord, the capital's busiest railway station. The plan, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Transport and the District 1 City Hall, aims (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]