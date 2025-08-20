Romania’s courier market grows 17% in 2024 on surge of extra-EU e-commerce platforms

Romania’s courier market grows 17% in 2024 on surge of extra-EU e-commerce platforms. Romania’s courier industry recorded revenues of RON8.1bn ($1.78bn) in 2024, up 17% year on year, according to data from the SMARTreports platform powered by Bridge-to-Information, Ziarul Financiar reported. The sector added RON 1.1 billion (EUR 220 million) in revenues compared to 2023, marking (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]