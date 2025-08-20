Romanian government suspends investment projects where procedures have not started yet

Romanian government suspends investment projects where procedures have not started yet. The government of Romania on August 19 endorsed an emergency ordinance (OUG) stopping the projects under the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and national schemes including Anghel Saligny where the contracting procedures have not started and put on ice the projects with a completion (…)