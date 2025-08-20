Patria Bank's Total Portfolio Of Performing Loans Granted To Legal Entities Up 24% YoY To RON2.13B In H1/2025

Patria Bank (stock symbol: PBK), listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced in a stock market report on August 20 that the total portfolio of performing loans granted to legal entities reached RON2.13 billion on June 30, 2025, up 16% against December 31, 2024