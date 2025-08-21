Romanian committee officially against Hungary's MVM plans to take over E.ON's local subsidiary

Romanian committee officially against Hungary's MVM plans to take over E.ON's local subsidiary. The Foreign Direct Investment Review Commission (CEISD) confirmed on August 20 that it had decided not to approve the transaction by which Hungarian state-owned MVM intends to acquire the gas and electricity supply division of E.ON Energie Romania. "Following the conclusions resulting from the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]