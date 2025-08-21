 
Romaniapress.com

August 21, 2025

Romanian committee officially against Hungary's MVM plans to take over E.ON's local subsidiary
Aug 21, 2025

Romanian committee officially against Hungary's MVM plans to take over E.ON's local subsidiary.

The Foreign Direct Investment Review Commission (CEISD) confirmed on August 20 that it had decided not to approve the transaction by which Hungarian state-owned MVM intends to acquire the gas and electricity supply division of E.ON Energie Romania. "Following the conclusions resulting from the (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Aten?ionare de c?l?torie pentru Italia: fenomene meteorologice nefavorabile ?i inunda?ii severe Mediafax Regiunile Emilia - Romagna, Toscana ?i Marche, din Italia, vor fi afectate de fenomene meteorologice nefavorabile ?i inunda?ii severe pân? sâmb?t? dup?-amiaza, informeaz? Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE), care a emis o aten?ionare de c?l?torie. Articolul Aten?ionare de c?l?torie (…)

Un b?rbat cu arm? intr-un campus din Villanova: Universitatea le cere studen?ilor s? se baricadeze Mediafax Poli?ia a r?spuns joi la o sesizare privind prezen?a unui tr?g?tor cu arma în campusul Universit??ii Villanova, cu câteva zile înainte de începerea cursurilor. Studen?ii au distribuit un mesaj din sistemul de alert? al Universit??ii Villanova, care le cerea s? încui ?i s? baricadeze (…)

Democra?ii din California vor vota o nou? hart? a Congresului pentru a contracara Texasul Mediafax Lupta na?ional? pentru redistribuirea circumscrip?iilor electorale intr? în urm?toarea faz?, democra?ii din California urmând s? adopte joi o nou? hart? a circumscrip?iilor electorale pentru Congres, scrie AP. Articolul Democra?ii din California vor vota o nou? hart? a Congresului (…)

Surse: Cerin?a lui Putin c?tre Ucraina: Renun?a?i la Donbas, f?r? NATO ?i f?r? trupe occidentale Mediafax Vladimir Putin cere Ucrainei s? renun?e la întreaga regiune estic? Donbas, s? renun?e la ambi?iile de aderare la NATO, s? r?mân? neutr? ?i s? ?in? trupele occidentale în afara ??rii, au declarat pentru Reuters trei surse familiarizate cu gândirea la nivel înalt a Kremlinului. (…)

Oficialii maghiari se feresc s? "arate cu degetul" spre Rusia. Mesajele transmise de inal?ii demnitari Mediafax Pre?edintele Ungariei, Tamás Sulyok a postat un mesaj de sus?inere fa?? de victimele care au fost r?nite în atacul cu rachet? lansat de Rusia asupra unei fabrici din vestul Ucrainei. Ulterior, mesajul oficial a fost editat, fiind ?ters din text detaliul care men?ioneaz? c? atacul a (…)

Europa League: FCSB rateaz? la limit? victoria in Sco?ia, Aberdeen egaleaz? in minutul 90 Mediafax FCSB a ob?inut un rezultat de egalitate, joi sear?, pe terenul echipei Aberdeen, scor 2-2, în turul play-off-ului Europa League, dup? ce sco?ienii au egalat în minutul 90. Campioana României a evoluat în 10 juc?tori, dup? eliminarea lui Cisotti, în minutul 38. Articolul Europa League: (…)

Arabia Saudit? execut? un b?rbat pentru fapte comise la 15 ani Mediafax Autorit??ile saudite au executat joi un b?rbat de 30 de ani, Jalal al-Labbad, pentru fapte de care a fost acuzat când avea 15 ani, potrivit Ministerului de Interne din Arabia Saudit?. Articolul Arabia Saudit? execut? un b?rbat pentru fapte comise la 15 ani apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |