Romanian deputy PM estimates 40,000 fewer positions in local administration following reforms. Deputy prime minister Tanczos Barna stated on August 20, speaking for Digi24, that following the public administration reform included in the second package of fiscal measures, 40,000 positions in local and central administration will be abolished.