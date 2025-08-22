EDF wins EUR 175 mln contract to refurbish Romania's Cernavod? nuclear plant unit

EDF wins EUR 175 mln contract to refurbish Romania's Cernavod? nuclear plant unit. French state-owned energy company Électricité de France (EDF) has secured a contract worth EUR 175 million to refurbish the turbogenerator of Unit 1 at Romania's Cernavod? nuclear power plant, Profit.ro reported. The agreement was signed between plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN) and two EDF