Rompetrol Rafinare Installs Simulator For Operators At Petromidia Refinery

Rompetrol Rafinare Installs Simulator For Operators At Petromidia Refinery. Rompetrol Rafinare (stock symbol: RRC), the operator of the Petromidia refinery, has completed the first stage in implementing a modern training system for operators at Petromidia – OTS (Operator Training Simulator), developed by a company specialized in industrial simulators, in collaboration (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]