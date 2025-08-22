 
Romaniapress.com

August 22, 2025

Rompetrol Rafinare Installs Simulator For Operators At Petromidia Refinery
Aug 22, 2025

Rompetrol Rafinare Installs Simulator For Operators At Petromidia Refinery.

Rompetrol Rafinare (stock symbol: RRC), the operator of the Petromidia refinery, has completed the first stage in implementing a modern training system for operators at Petromidia – OTS (Operator Training Simulator), developed by a company specialized in industrial simulators, in collaboration (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Statistical Office: Romanian Wholesale Trade Sector Sees 0.4% Turnover Drop YoY In H1/2025 The Romanian wholesale trade sector saw its turnover, excluding the trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, falling by 0.4% in unadjusted data and by 1.1% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in January-June 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, as per data from (…)

What every visitor should know about cultural etiquette in Thailand Thailand is quite a popular destination in Southeast Asia. It is renowned for its stunning beaches, ancient temples, and friendly locals. However, behind the smiles lies a culture rooted in tradition, respect, and subtle social rules. While most people are friendly and forgiving of mistakes, (…)

EY: Companies Boost Investment In EHS Initiatives But Many Fail To Integrate Them Into Long-Term Strategies Businesses worldwide are increasing their investment in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) initiatives as a way to protect workers and the environment, boost commercial value, and bolster organizational resilience, but many fail to integrate them into their longer-term strategies, (…)

Ministrul S?n?t??ii: Centrul pentru mari ar?i de la Timi?oara va fi gata pan? la finalul anului Mediafax Centrul pentru Mari Ar?i de la Timi?oara, cel mai avansat dintre cele trei aflate în construc?ie, va fi finalizat pân? la sfâr?itul anului, a anun?at ministrul S?n?t??ii Alexandru Rogobete. Articolul Ministrul S?n?t??ii: Centrul pentru mari ar?i de la Timi?oara va fi gata pân? la (…)

Bolojan: Finan?area Autostr?zii Moldovei este asigurat? prin PNRR Mediafax Autostrada Moldovei (A7) va fi finalizat? pân? în toamna 2026, cu finan?are asigurat? prin PNRR ?i lucr?ri de peste 14 miliarde de lei. Articolul Bolojan: Finan?area Autostr?zii Moldovei este asigurat? prin PNRR apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Bucharest Stock Exchange below other regional markets as share of GDP despite more listed companies The ratio between the market capitalization of companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and Romania’s GDP was 20.7% as of December 31, 2024, below the levels recorded in other regional markets, such as Greece (43.7%), Croatia (33.8%), and Hungary (21%). The figure can be disappointing (…)

Ungaria ?i Slovacia r?man f?r? petrol o s?pt?man? dup? ultimul atac ucrainean asupra Rusiei Mediafax Atacul ucrainean din noaptea de joi spre vineri asupra unei sta?ii de pompare petrolier? din Rusia a oprit fluxurile prin conducta Druzhba, l?sând Ungaria ?i Slovacia f?r? petrol. Articolul Ungaria ?i Slovacia r?mân f?r? petrol o s?pt?mân? dup? ultimul atac ucrainean asupra Rusiei (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |