Potential Social Democrat candidate leads in poll for Bucharest mayoral elections
Aug 25, 2025
The Social Democrat (PSD) mayor of District 4 in Bucharest, Daniel Baluta, is leading in the poll carried out by INSCOP for the [still unscheduled] mayoral elections in Bucharest. Another poll, carried out by CURS, confirms Baluta’s leading position. The race is, however, tight, and the (…)
