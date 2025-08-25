 
August 25, 2025

Romania halves subsidy for electric vehicles “to make scheme more sustainable”
Aug 25, 2025

The Ministry of Environment has put into public debate the new financing guide for the Rabla Auto 2025 Program, which brings a drastic adjustment of the support for electric vehicles. The value of the subsidies (eco-voucher) for full-electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (not marketed in (…)

