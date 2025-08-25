Romanian cinema: Ivana Mladenovi? wins best director at Sarajevo Film Festival for ‘Sorella di Clausura’

Serbian-Romanian filmmaker Ivana Mladenovi? received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director on Friday night at the 31st Sarajevo Film Festival for her feature film Sorella di Clausura. The Romanian-Serbian-Italian-Spanish co-production competed in the festival's international fiction section.