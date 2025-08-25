Finance Ministry Contracts over EUR2B Worth of Loans from National and International Financial Institutions in Past Two Months Via Private Placements
Aug 25, 2025
Romania finance ministry has in the past two months contracted loans worth above EUR2 billion from national and international financial institutions, via a series of private placements.
