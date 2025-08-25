Former OMV Petrom CEO Mariana Gheorghe Nominated For Supervisory Board Of UniCredit Romania

Former OMV Petrom CEO Mariana Gheorghe Nominated For Supervisory Board Of UniCredit Romania. Mariana Gheorghe, a Romanian and British citizen with more than 30 years of experience in the finance and banking sector, has been nominated for independent member of the Supervisory Board of UniCredit Romania. Her nomination is subject to approval by Romania’s central bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]