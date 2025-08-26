Romania’s geothermal group Green Tech reports 63% y/y plunge in profit

Green Tech International (BVB: GREEN), a company that supplies geothermal water in C?lim?ne?ti-C?ciulata and the only stock listing this year on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded a net profit of RON 0.59 million at a consolidated level in H1 2025, down 63% compared to the same period last