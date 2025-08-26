Undercloud 18: Independent theater festival returns to Bucharest this fall

Undercloud 18: Independent theater festival returns to Bucharest this fall. Romania’s pioneering independent theater festival, Undercloud, will celebrate its 18th edition this fall with 18 days of performances in 18 venues along Bucharest’s historic Calea Grivi?ei. Organizers say the program spans a wide range of styles and themes, from intimate explorations of personal (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]