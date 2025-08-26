 
August 26, 2025

Undercloud 18: Independent theater festival returns to Bucharest this fall
Aug 26, 2025

Undercloud 18: Independent theater festival returns to Bucharest this fall.

Romania’s pioneering independent theater festival, Undercloud, will celebrate its 18th edition this fall with 18 days of performances in 18 venues along Bucharest’s historic Calea Grivi?ei. Organizers say the program spans a wide range of styles and themes, from intimate explorations of personal (…)

Romania Private Lending Growth Slows Down To 8.7% in July 2025 YOY The annual growth pace of private lending in Romania slowed down to 8.7% in July, with the total amount reaching RON439 billion, after RON-denominated loans rose by 8.6% and foreign currency ones by 8.9%, in line with central bank data.

Romania's Turda Salt Mine to be expanded with new tourist space The Turda Salt Mine, in central Romania, will be expanded with a new tourist space, which will have 5 panoramic elevators, an artificial river, as well as several suspended walkways, following an investment of almost RON 100 million (EUR 20 million), according to local authorities cited by (…)

Over 1.7 million Bucharest residents exposed to excessive noise daily, report says Over 1.7 million Bucharest residents are exposed to a noise level that exceeds legal limits during a normal day, according to a draft project of the Bucharest General Council, cited by Digi24. Local authorities aim to reduce the noise level in the city, starting from a report from the (…)

PPC Renewables begins turbine installation at largest wind farm in Romania's Moldova region PPC Renewables Romania has installed the first two turbines at what will become the largest wind farm in the country’s Moldova region, located in Vaslui county, the company announced. The Deleni wind farm will feature 23 turbines with a total installed capacity of 140 megawatts. Equipped with (…)

Meta Estate Trust CEO Alexandru Bonea Set to Complete Mandate at End-October 2025 Meta Estate Trust, a holding company operating in the real estate sector, has informed the capital market its general manager Alexandru Bonea will complete his mandate at the end of October 2025, by mutual agreement with the Board of Directors.

Artworks inspired by ?ara Ha?egului UNESCO Geopark featured in Bucharest's ‘The Big Green: Soil' exhibition Three Romanian artists, Maia ?tefana Oprea, Alina Tofan, and C?t?lin Rulea, have created new site-specific works inspired by the natural and cultural heritage of the ?ara Ha?egului UNESCO Global Geopark, to be showcased in Bucharest as part of the exhibition The Big Green: Soil. The show, (…)

Investment Fund Infinity Sells Majority Stake in Argus Constanta To Bulgaria's Buildcom Alternative investment fund Infinity Capital Investments has sealed an agreement for the sale of 91.42% of stock held in vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta to Bulgarian company Buildcom EOOD.

 


